Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.22

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.22 and last traded at $84.03, with a volume of 5042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAN. Truist boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

Get Anaplan alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at $77,387,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $949,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,642.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,211 shares of company stock worth $26,457,155. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $168,328,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,705 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 456,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.