Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLAN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,457,155. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,959.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 66,804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,721,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

