AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 8.7%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) fell 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $32.17. 522,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 447,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANAB. Truist raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $879.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

