Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Trading Up 15.1%

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s share price was up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 3,142,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,052,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Anchiano Therapeutics alerts:

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.