Angela S. Lalor Sells 6,437 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DHR stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,747. The company has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 198,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.