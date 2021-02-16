Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,069.33 ($27.04).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,818.50 ($36.82). 2,969,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,744. The stock has a market cap of £38.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,587.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,171.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,854 ($37.29).

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 570 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Also, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, for a total transaction of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.