Anglo American (LON:AAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,854.00

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,854 ($37.29) and last traded at GBX 2,821.50 ($36.86), with a volume of 463414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,793 ($36.49).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,069.33 ($27.04).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,587.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,171.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, with a total value of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Insiders have bought a total of 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,766,596 over the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

