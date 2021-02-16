Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.79

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 204567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGLOY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.