Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) (LON:ANCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $222.00

Shares of Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) (LON:ANCR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 677813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81. The firm has a market cap of £132.13 million and a PE ratio of 183.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.27.

About Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals; and identification of products and services to companion animal veterinary markets in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, other European Union, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally.

