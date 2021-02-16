Ankr Market Cap Tops $171.73 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Ankr coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $171.73 million and approximately $69.20 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00065140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.24 or 0.00897181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00049698 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.79 or 0.05162662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017147 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.