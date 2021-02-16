Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $40.55. Approximately 486,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 244,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Get Anterix alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after buying an additional 512,262 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at $10,064,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 235,479 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,188,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.