Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.04

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 204834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,044.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 514,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

