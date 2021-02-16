Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of AR stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

