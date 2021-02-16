Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATBPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.38

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATBPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 154418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30.

Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATBPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.96% and a negative return on equity of 176.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

