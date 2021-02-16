Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.38

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 154418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Antibe Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.49% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

