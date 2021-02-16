Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,617.45

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,617.45 ($21.13) and last traded at GBX 1,607 ($21.00), with a volume of 117762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,591.50 ($20.79).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,006.11 ($13.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,499.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,228.81. The company has a market cap of £15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

