Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,617.45

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,617.45 ($21.13) and last traded at GBX 1,607 ($21.00), with a volume of 117762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,591.50 ($20.79).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,006.11 ($13.14).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,499.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,228.81. The company has a market cap of £15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.