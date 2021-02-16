AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.40

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

