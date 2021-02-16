Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 11,981,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 9,510,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

