Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 14th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Aperam has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

