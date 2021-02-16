Aperio Group LLC Acquires 96,328 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Rio Tinto Group worth $57,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

