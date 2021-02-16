Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Eaton worth $51,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Eaton by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.