Aperio Group LLC Buys 3,963 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Ecolab worth $58,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,491,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.