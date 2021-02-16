Aperio Group LLC Buys 882 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Synopsys worth $44,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $292.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $293.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.34 and a 200-day moving average of $231.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

