Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Aperio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alphabet worth $609,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,865.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,679.32. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.