Aperio Group LLC Has $45.58 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $45,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.1% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $709.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 139.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $717.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $746.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.85, for a total transaction of $2,359,153.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,285,381.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

