Aperio Group LLC Has $53.56 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Waste Management worth $53,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after acquiring an additional 320,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

