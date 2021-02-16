Aperio Group LLC Has $54.13 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lam Research worth $54,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $586.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $522.86 and its 200 day moving average is $421.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $597.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.