Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $53,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,764 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $162.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

