Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $53,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

APD stock opened at $260.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.08. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

