Aperio Group LLC Purchases 24,126 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $54,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

