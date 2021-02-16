Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $50,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 147,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,942 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,010,912 shares of company stock worth $490,745,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $291.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.99 and its 200 day moving average is $235.42.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.