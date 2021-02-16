Aperio Group LLC Sells 18,527 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,527 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $54,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.