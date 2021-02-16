Aperio Group LLC Sells 33,675 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,675 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of MetLife worth $52,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 76.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MetLife by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in MetLife by 28.2% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

