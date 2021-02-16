Aperio Group LLC Sells 64,614 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,614 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.14% of Newmont worth $65,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 463,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 1,135,188 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.