Aperio Group LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,627 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $52,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 216.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 269,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,351 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $202,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 20,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $527,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.