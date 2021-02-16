Aperio Group LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 637,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,086 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $52,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

