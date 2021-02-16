Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,423 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.18% of Hormel Foods worth $45,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

