Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target Raised to $32.50 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $32.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 806,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,776,887. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

