APIX (APIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.96 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00066438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.44 or 0.00907573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049615 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.15 or 0.05123739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024603 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00033234 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

