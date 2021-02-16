apM Coin Price Tops $0.0193 on Major Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $1.63 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.97 or 0.00864468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048928 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.62 or 0.05028417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024376 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00032591 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

