Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Up 6.8%

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.47. 151,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 203,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 30,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

