Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APLE opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

