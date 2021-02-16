Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 179,137 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $248,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 137,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 47,180 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Apple by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 38,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

