Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

