Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Security National Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Security National Bank lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 7,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 35,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

