Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 35,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Apple by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,873,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $248,573,000 after purchasing an additional 179,137 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average is $121.79. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.