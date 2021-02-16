Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 615,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,511,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $82.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

