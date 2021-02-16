Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGTC opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

