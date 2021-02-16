Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,074 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 3.0% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.96. 266,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,827,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $117.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.