Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.2% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.24. The company had a trading volume of 186,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

